Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
MYRX traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,428. Myrexis has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
About Myrexis
