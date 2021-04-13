Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Myrexis, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the March 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MYRX traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 2,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,428. Myrexis has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

About Myrexis

Myrexis, Inc focuses on identifying, evaluating, and making financial investments in life sciences assets. The company was formerly known as Myriad Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Myrexis, Inc in July 2010. Myrexis, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

