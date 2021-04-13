Name Changing Token (NCT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $306,401.00

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Name Changing Token has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $4.34 million and approximately $306,401.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Name Changing Token

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,438,514 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

