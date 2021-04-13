Namecoin Trading Up 34.3% Over Last 7 Days (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $30.08 million and approximately $177,384.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Namecoin has traded up 34.3% against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.04 or 0.00003219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,420.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $743.94 or 0.01173036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.88 or 0.00457083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00063436 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001925 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000209 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000250 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Namecoin Coin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Namecoin’s official website is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.