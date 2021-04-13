Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Shares Down 2.1%

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.46. 3,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 65,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$30.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

About Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance spectrometers for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. The company sells its instruments in approximately 40 countries. Nanalysis Scientific Corp. was founded in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

