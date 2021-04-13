Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Down 94.2% in March

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 94.2% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.35. 60,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,024. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 million, a PE ratio of -135.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Nanophase Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.59.

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nanophase Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

Nanophase Technologies Corporation, a skin and sun care focused company, provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in North America and internationally. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics under the SolÃ©sence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

