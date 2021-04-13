NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 21,684 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $1,430,276.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $343,471.28.

On Wednesday, March 10th, R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total transaction of $2,067,979.32.

On Wednesday, January 20th, R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00.

NanoString Technologies stock traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.56. The stock had a trading volume of 483,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,547. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 8.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.12 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.53.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,163.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 198,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194,839 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

