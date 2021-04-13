NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown Sells 4,948 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J. Chad Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $305,206.80.

On Thursday, January 28th, J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $519,908.22.

NSTG traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.56. 483,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,547. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.53. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.65 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NanoString Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 47,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after purchasing an additional 16,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

