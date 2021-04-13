NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.40. Approximately 37,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 662,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.04.

NSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.94, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 8,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $519,908.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 139,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,219.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,097 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,306 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

