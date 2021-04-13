NaPoleonX (NPX) Tops One Day Volume of $4,250.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 13th. One NaPoleonX coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NaPoleonX has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market cap of $8.12 million and $4,250.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00053564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00019321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00084169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.01 or 0.00622779 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00033217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00039417 BTC.

NaPoleonX Coin Profile

NaPoleonX (NPX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . NaPoleonX’s official website is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

NaPoleonX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.