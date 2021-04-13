Nasdacoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,354.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $306,133.12 and approximately $6,354.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nasdacoin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,111,436 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nasdacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nasdacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.