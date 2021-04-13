Nasdaq, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nasdaq in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2021 earnings at $6.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.80 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $156.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.14. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $102.67 and a 52-week high of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 39.20%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total transaction of $886,259.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

