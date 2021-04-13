Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) PT Raised to $164.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s current price.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.70.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $156.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14. Nasdaq has a 1 year low of $102.67 and a 1 year high of $157.24. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $287,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,022 shares of company stock valued at $4,373,438. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $94,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 18.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 6,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

