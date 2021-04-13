National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 60,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,269,458 shares.The stock last traded at $51.63 and had previously closed at $49.93.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIZZ shares. UBS Group cut National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $40.38.
The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 212.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 30,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 37.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.
National Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIZZ)
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
