National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by Benchmark to “Buy”

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 805,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,285. The stock has a market cap of $331.68 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,647.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock worth $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCMI. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 199,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $686,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 83,590 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

