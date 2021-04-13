National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NNN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,783. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.87. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Analysts forecast that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,806,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $979,960.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in National Retail Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in National Retail Properties by 22.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 17,106 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in National Retail Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

