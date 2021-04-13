NativeCoin Achieves Market Cap of $245.73 Million (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 1,553.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last week, NativeCoin has traded 272.8% higher against the dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be bought for $9.94 or 0.00015816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NativeCoin has a total market cap of $245.73 million and $2,494.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00053701 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.00339634 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00010370 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00025345 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003809 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00010315 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NativeCoin Coin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 24,722,542 coins. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

NativeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

