Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the March 15th total of 79,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 143.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GASNF remained flat at $$24.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.70. Naturgy Energy Group has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $25.50.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

