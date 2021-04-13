NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.81

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.81 and last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Investec raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 5.25%.

NatWest Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RBSPF)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

