Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Short Interest Update

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,800 shares, a growth of 363.0% from the March 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NVGS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.68. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,323. The company has a market cap of $541.16 million, a PE ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Navigator has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Navigator had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $70.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,452 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100,971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 359,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 29,768 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Navigator during the 4th quarter worth about $2,280,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Navigator by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 183,216 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Navigator from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.

