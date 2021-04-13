nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing Sells 2,500 Shares

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Jeff Horing sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $172,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,359.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.85. 511,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,060. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.42. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $103.95.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $21,723,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in nCino in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of nCino in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of nCino by 612.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCNO. Robert W. Baird began coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.63.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.