Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $4.25 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.25 or 0.00006746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $73.69 million and approximately $11.71 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 31.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00023457 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010075 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,744,747 coins and its circulating supply is 17,350,608 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

