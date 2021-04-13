Needham & Company LLC Increases SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target to $65.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

SGH has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SMART Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 293,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,961. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 0.97. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $57.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Alan Marten sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $155,129.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SMART Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $564,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,133,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,081,000 after buying an additional 101,662 shares during the last quarter.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

