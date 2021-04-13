Neil Bokenfohr Sells 50,000 Shares of Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Stock

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Shares of TSE:AAV traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 848,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,488. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$575.63 million and a P/E ratio of -2.02. Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.98.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.81.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

