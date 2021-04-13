Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Short Interest Up 290.3% in March

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 290.3% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOPMF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neo Performance Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

OTCMKTS:NOPMF traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.50. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.