Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $93.32

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.32 and last traded at $93.21, with a volume of 4694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. Neogen’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $52,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 31,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,764,230.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,670,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Neogen by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

