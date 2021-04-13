NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Sells $134,895.00 in Stock

NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) COO Chiyue Cheung sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $134,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chiyue Cheung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 11,154 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $131,171.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $163,410.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Chiyue Cheung sold 19,500 shares of NeoPhotonics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $230,490.00.

NYSE NPTN traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $587.55 million, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.57. NeoPhotonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. Analysts expect that NeoPhotonics Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

