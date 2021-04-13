Nerva 1-Day Volume Reaches $11,695.00 (XNV)

Nerva (CURRENCY:XNV) traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One Nerva coin can currently be bought for $0.0584 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nerva has traded 55% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nerva has a market capitalization of $993,045.87 and approximately $11,695.00 worth of Nerva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nerva alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00057359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00019684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.00258071 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Nerva Coin Profile

Nerva is a coin. Nerva’s total supply is 17,017,723 coins. The official website for Nerva is getnerva.org . The Reddit community for Nerva is /r/Nerva and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nerva’s official Twitter account is @NervaCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nerva

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nerva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nerva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.