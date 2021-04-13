NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading 9.4% Lower This Week

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $99.64 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEST Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEST Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.21 or 0.00057193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00019492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00088301 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $397.62 or 0.00628091 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00031944 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,077,155 coins. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEST Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEST Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEST Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEST Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.