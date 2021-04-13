Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 258.3% from the March 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have commented on NTOIY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale cut Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NTOIY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 33,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,135. Neste Oyj has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $39.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.85%.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

