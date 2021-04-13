NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 217.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 515.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after acquiring an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $629,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in NetApp by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 776,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,457,000 after acquiring an additional 478,040 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

