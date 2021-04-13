Netflix (NFLX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $2.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $552.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 52-week low of $367.70 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $527.47 and its 200 day moving average is $518.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.45.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.