Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0148 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NML opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.38.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

