Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Up 371.4% in March

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 371.4% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NBO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.55. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,129. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $12.92.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.