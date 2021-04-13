Neutrino USD (USDN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $18.05 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 13th. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $246.19 million and approximately $18.05 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00067001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.57 or 0.00258024 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.91 or 0.00670274 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,370.18 or 0.99963811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022161 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $550.86 or 0.00868964 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 246,297,808 coins and its circulating supply is 246,297,256 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

