Neutron Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 13th. Neutron has a market cap of $302,543.77 and $3.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neutron has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. One Neutron coin can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00022118 BTC.

Neutron Profile

NTRN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

