New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a growth of 368.7% from the March 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 842.8 days.

NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.

New China Life Insurance Company Profile

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. provides life insurance products and services to individuals and institutions in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance Business, Group Insurance Business, and Other Business. The company also offers asset management, training, electronic commerce, and medical services; and invests in, develops, leases, and manages real estate properties.

