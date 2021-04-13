New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 421,400 shares, a growth of 368.7% from the March 15th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 842.8 days.
NWWCF stock remained flat at $$3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. New China Life Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90.
New China Life Insurance Company Profile
Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.