New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, an increase of 242.6% from the March 15th total of 35,900 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBR traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.62. 3,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,778,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.10.

In other news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,096 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,685. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.29% of New Concept Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About New Concept Energy

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

