New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $887.69 million for the quarter. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect New Oriental Education & Technology Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EDU stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.63.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

