New Residential Investment Corp. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.75 million. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,182,000 after buying an additional 2,580,408 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,779,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

