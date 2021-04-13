New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 431.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. New World Development has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.
About New World Development
