Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Update

Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 856.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:NEWA opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. Newater Technology has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Newater Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.24% of Newater Technology worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology, Inc operates as a wastewater purification treatment company in the People's Republic of China. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis and disk tube Nano-filtration membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling, and discharge of wastewater.

