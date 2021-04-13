Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 71.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355,800 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Newell Brands by 15.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Newell Brands by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Newell Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 156,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.