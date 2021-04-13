Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Update

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Newron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.53. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.
About Newron Pharmaceuticals
