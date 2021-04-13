Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Update

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the March 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.80. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,500. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.53. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system, and pain in Italy and the United States. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

