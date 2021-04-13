Newton Price Reaches $0.0016 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Newton has a market cap of $32.38 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00067059 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.44 or 0.00258481 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.15 or 0.00685039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,962.89 or 0.99578424 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022120 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.78 or 0.00869496 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

