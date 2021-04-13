Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 22,069 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 101,292 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $9.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.66.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.43 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.2643 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Nexa Resources’s payout ratio is 72.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 25,307.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 106,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nexa Resources by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

