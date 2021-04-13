NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Updates Q1 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) updated its first quarter 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.52-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.48.

Shares of NYSE:NREF traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 64,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.57. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 1,712.96 and a current ratio of 1,712.96.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. This is an increase from NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NREF. Raymond James lifted their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.56 per share, with a total value of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

