NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.
Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. 938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,680. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
