NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.72% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of NXRT stock traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $47.87. 938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,680. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.40. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.23.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 103,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

