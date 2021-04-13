NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.35

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.35 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.40.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 17.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.3413 dividend. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $585,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 697,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

