NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Sells $168,300.00 in Stock

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 17,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.69. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.15 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after buying an additional 365,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

