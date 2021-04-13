NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Shares Down 5.2%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) was down 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 14,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,884,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.25 to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

The firm has a market cap of $785.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

